Shelburne recognizes International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25 with its annual Wrapped in Courage flag raising at Jack Downing Park.

The flag raising also recognized Woman Abuse Prevention Month and highlighted the community’s commitment to supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

The proclamation, issued by Mayor Wade Mills and read by Deputy Mayor Len Guchardi, recognized the ongoing prevalence of violence against women, girls and gender-diverse individuals, noting that femicide rates continue to rise in Ontario. It also highlighted the disproportionate impact of violence on Indigenous, Black, South Asian and Southeast Asian women and girls.

The proclamation called on residents to take action in support of survivors and emphasized that ending gender-based violence requires community-wide commitment, alongside greater investment and action from all levels of government.

Family Transition Place executive director Lynette Pole-Langdon said the annual flag raising provides an important opportunity to make that commitment visible and recognize those who have experienced violence and expressed gratitude for the community members who attended the ceremony.

“It’s great to see people come out for the event,” she said. “We do it every year in November to recognize the month. It’s just an important recognition for the community to see the flag and know that the town of Shelburne is supporting those that have experienced gender-based violence and [is] trying to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Pole-Langdon said that the Wrapped in Courage campaign, launched through the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses, uses purple scarves and flags to raise awareness.

She emphasized that survivors and their families have access to organizations and partner agencies working together to provide the support they need.

“It’s a campaign that’s about bringing awareness, reducing stigma, making sure that women that have experienced gender-based violence know they’re not alone,” Pole-Langdon said. “It takes a lot of courage to be able to try and leave a relationship and take that next step in their lives, and it’s about making sure those folks know that there’s a community supporting them. There’s agencies, not just ours, lots of great partner agencies that come together and support a woman and kids and family with whatever they need in those situations.”

Pole-Langdon also said Family Transition Place maintains a strong working relationship with the Town of Shelburne, and continues to maintain an office at the Mel Lloyd Centre.

“We’ve worked well with the town,” she said. “They do this every year for us. We have an office space in Shelburne, which I don’t know that everybody knows. So that’s an important piece that we need to speak more about. We’re at the Mel Lloyd Centre. We want to make it easier for people that need support to get to us versus having to go to Orangeville.

The annual flag raising serves as a reminder that supporting survivors and working toward an end to gender-based violence is a shared responsibility.

To access more information, go to: familytransitionplace.ca

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