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Shine Baking Co. opens first storefront after 12 years in business

October 1, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After more than a decade of baking for customers throughout the region, Shine Baking Co. is preparing to open the doors to its first permanent storefront in Shelburne.

Owned by Rosie Cornelius, Shine Baking Co. has spent the past 12 years building a following around its allergy-conscious baked goods and meals. The business will officially open its new location to the public on Oct. 2, with a larger grand opening celebration tentatively planned for Halloween.

The move represents a long-awaited milestone for Cornelius, who said having a storefront had been part of her vision almost since the beginning of her baking journey.

“I’ve said from my second year that I was going to get a storefront, but it got so busy so fast that we just kept chugging along,” she said. “The minute that we walked in here, I think it was the first time I was like, ‘Oh, I can actually see something in here, like a little concept.’ And just all the doors opened, and it worked.”

Cornelius started the business in part because she has celiac disease and recognized how difficult it could be for people with allergies and food intolerances to find inclusive options. Over the years, Shine has adapted its recipes based on customer needs, developing products that accommodate a variety of dietary restrictions.

The bakery’s offerings include brownies, Nanaimo bars, blondies, cookies, cinnamon buns and custom cakes, alongside bread products and savoury options.

The new storefront will also allow Shine Baking Co. to expand its grab-and-go selection and offer greater availability than was possible through markets and its previous kitchen arrangement.

According to Tyler Heron, Cornelius’ partner and business partner, the warm reception has been a major motivator to continue on with the business, seeing the happy faces of customers who travelled to buy from them.

“We’ve got people that drive hours to come and see us,” he said. “We’re very blessed. It’s been so fulfilling when I get to talk directly to the customers, and I get to make it with my own hands, and I get to see how happy they are. Some of them are crying because they’ve never had something so good [or] they haven’t had it in so many years.”

Heron initially joined Shine Baking Co. to help with social media before eventually learning to bake as the business grew.

The business also places an emphasis on sourcing local and seasonal ingredients wherever possible while limiting food waste.

Although Cornelius and Heron are at the centre of the operation, Shine Baking Co. is very much a family effort. Cornelius’ mother, Sherry Cornelius, a retired chef who helped teach her many of her foundational skills, prepares many of the meals customers have come to know. Sherry’s longtime friend Marie Evans, who also has extensive food industry experience, helps with the cooking and operation as well.

Together, the team has spent months transforming the small storefront into Shine’s distinctive bright-yellow space.

For Cornelius, however, opening a permanent location is ultimately less about the building than creating a welcoming place for the community that supported Shine for more than a decade.

“We’re always excited to do what we do,” she said. “So many people are so excited for us that we can’t not be excited. We’re happy to just have a door that people can walk into and get treats and feel like they belong.”



         

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