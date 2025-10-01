Six people charged with impaired driving within Dufferin County over 13 days

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged six individuals with impaired driving-related offences from June 10 to June 22. The charges resulted from traffic complaints to police, motor vehicle collisions, and proactive enforcement efforts.

Charges laid for assaulting an officer, impaired driving

Officers were called to a campground on County Road 109 at approximately 11:03 p.m. on June 21 after reports of an intoxicated driver acting erratically within the resort, said the OPP in a recent media release. Police said the individual had left in a vehicle and returned before officers arrived, and that the person became uncooperative and belligerent when officers tried to speak with them.

Jessica Fish, 31, of Cambridge, was charged with operation while impaired (alcohol), failure or refusal to comply with a demand, driving with an open container of liquor, possession of unmarked cigarettes, resisting a peace officer, two counts of assault of a peace officer, and dangerous operation.

OPP respond to hit-and-run

Officers responded to a fail-to-remain collision near Scott Street in Grand Valley at approximately 6:50 p.m. on June 10. Officers located a damaged vehicle matching the collision description and, after speaking with the driver, launched an impaired driving investigation.

Kevin Vandeerde, 24, of Grand Valley, was charged with operation while impaired (alcohol), operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80-plus, failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and a novice driver BAC violation.

Amaranth collision results in

impaired driving charges

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at Amaranth-East Luther Townline and 20th Sideroad at approximately 11:36 p.m. on June 22, OPP said. Police said signs of impairment led to an investigation.

Maggie Franz, 23, of Caledon, was charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and 80-plus BAC) and driving with an open container of liquor.

Mono/Orangeville collision yields

impaired driving charge

Officers followed up on a collision on Marshall Crescent in Orangeville at approximately 4:25 p.m. on June 21. The drivers had reportedly exchanged information at the scene before police were contacted. Police said officers later located one of the drivers at a residence on Highway 9 in Mono and observed signs of impairment.

Piotr Feret, 43, of Pelham, was charged with operation while impaired (80-plus BAC).

Dispute results in impaired driving charges for Shelburne man

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the evening of June 17 in response to a dispute that had occurred earlier that day. After speaking with the complainant, officers learned that the vehicle involved in the dispute was currently at a licensed dining establishment in the area of Colonel Phillips Drive in Shelburne.

Officers subsequently attended the area and, just before 8 p.m., located a vehicle of interest and conducted a traffic stop, which led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Rick Pereira, 52, of Shelburne, was charged with operation while impaired (80-plus BAC), driving with an invalid permit, and obstructing a licence plate.

Milton man charged with impaired

operation in Amaranth

Officers stopped a speeding vehicle on County Road 11 in Amaranth Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 17, OPP said. Michael Shu, 36, of Milton, was charged with operation while impaired (80-plus BAC and alcohol).

All six people who were charged are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date. Their driver’s licences were suspended, and their vehicles impounded, police said.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)