Streams invites families to friendly competition at Family Feud-themed game night

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Families looking for an evening of laughter, teamwork and community spirit will have the opportunity to take part in Streams Community Hub’s second annual Family Fuse Game Night later this month.

The event will take place on June 20 at Grace Tipling Hall, running from 6 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m.

Program coordinator Megan Mare said the game is inspired by a popular television game show and will see teams of five contestants compete against one another in a series of survey-style questions and trivia challenges.

“It’s our version of our Family Feud, we call it Family Fuse,” she said. “Andrew James will be the host, and the Streams team will be there as part of the audience to help ensure everything kind of goes as smoothly as possible.”

Organizers have already confirmed three teams for this year’s event and are still accepting registrations. Additional teams can still sign up, with space available for several more groups to join the competition.

“There is still an opportunity up until Friday, June 19, to register your team,” Mare said. “So if you did want to be a contestant, you would just have to go to our website, and there’s a link, either in our bio and social media or on our website, where you can register a team of five contestants, and you can actually be on stage.”

While there are no prizes on the line, participants will have the chance to compete for community bragging rights in what Streams describes as a light-hearted evening focused on fun and family engagement.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger than last year’s inaugural event.

“We actually invested in technology with a buzzer and like an actual display that mimics Family Feud,” Mare said. “It’s going to feel a lot more entertaining and smooth, and it should aid in the fun and laughter of the night; that’s to be expected.”

Streams Community Hub has invested in new technology, including a game-show-style buzzer system and an electronic display, helping recreate the atmosphere of the popular television program while streamlining the competition.

Questions will cover a mix of general knowledge topics and locally themed content tied to Shelburne and Dufferin County, giving contestants the opportunity to test both their trivia skills and their knowledge of the community.

Even those who do not wish to compete are encouraged to attend. Community members can join the audience to cheer on friends, neighbours and family members as teams battle it out on stage.

The event is designed to bring people together, encouraging families and friends to spend time together while enjoying an evening of entertainment. Streams hopes the competition will provide plenty of excitement, laughter and memorable moments while strengthening community connections.

For more information, go to the Streams website at: streamshub.org

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