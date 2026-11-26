The patches on our jeans

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

by KEITH SCHELL

When we were growing up, our clothes could wear out pretty fast sometimes. We were active kids, always playing, always doing something, and always getting into things. Because of that, the knees of our jeans always seemed to have holes in them from playing on our hands and knees on the floor in the house or outside in the dirt with our toys.

While we weren’t poor, money was generally tight in the early days. So being a practical person, our mother would put patches on our jeans where necessary to make them last as long as possible. Iron-on patches on the knees were a staple in our house back then for making our jeans last as long as they possibly could. Usually, the patch stayed put when Mom was finished ironing it, but sometimes, if the iron-on patch was too stiff, it wouldn’t hold properly. Mom would put a few inconspicuous stitches in our jeans just to hold the patches in place on our pants when we played.

Since it wasn’t that big a deal to our mother, she would sometimes send us off to school with a patch or two on our jeans when we were very young. She always made sure that the patches were on the inside of our jeans so as not to be too conspicuous, and it made our jeans last a lot longer. She grew up in a large family where money was a constant concern, and going off to school at times with a discreet patch or two on her clothes was just a normal part of growing up for their family.

Back then, most of the families around her were hard-working, active families like their own, and many of them had the same money issues. Most of the kids around her came to school at times with a patch or two on their clothes. That was just the way it was back then.

But when our father found out that our mother had sent us off to school in patched jeans, he was absolutely mortified! Our father was a man’s man, and his provider’s pride had been stung at the thought of what Mom had done. He didn’t want the town to think that his family was so poor that he had to send his children off to school in patched jeans! So, it usually wasn’t long after that the money was found to buy a new pair of jeans for us to go to school in, and our patched jeans then became our play jeans for around the house.

A few kids I went to school with back in the day actually came from dirt-poor families and always came to school with an occasional patch or two on their clothes, although we kids rarely noticed or made an issue of things like that, or at least I never did. Because many of us back then had the occasional patch on our own jeans at times, we tended to look with the innocence of children at the person wearing the clothes instead of at the patches, although some mean-spirited kids and their parents might have noticed these things and thought otherwise.

In our day, patches and holes and rips in jeans usually indicated working clothes or financial hardship on the part of some families. But nowadays, holes and rips and patches on young people’s jeans are the current and trendy fashion, and incredibly, young people today actually pay good money to look like that, although God only knows why. What made you look disadvantaged back in our day makes you look cool today! Go figure.

Patches on a set of clothes do not always lessen the worth of a person, although some people may tend to think that way. Some of the most prominent people in the world today grew up in poverty with patches on their clothes, and their humble and hardscrabble roots helped motivate and shape them into the hard-working and prosperous people they ultimately became in their adulthood.

So, wherever you can, if you can, please try to look at the quality of the person first and foremost and not always at the patches on their clothes.

And if you are able to do that one little thing, granting a hard-working or disadvantaged person the dignity they deserve, it can help make today’s world a little better place.

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