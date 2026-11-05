Theatre Orangeville pledges continued accountability amid financial recovery

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Theatre Orangeville is pledging continued financial accountability and cooperation with the town as the organization works to stabilize its finances and maintain its role in the community.

In a statement published Oct. 28, the theatre’s Board of Directors outlined its ongoing recovery efforts, thanking residents and supporters while acknowledging public questions surrounding its financial circumstances and management.

“In recent months, Theatre Orangeville has been the subject of public discussion concerning our financial circumstances, our relationship with the town, and our role in the management of the historic Orangeville Opera House,” the statement read. “Over the past year, Theatre Orangeville has faced significant financial challenges that have required difficult decisions and meaningful organizational change.”

The statement, signed by board chair Laura Austin, also congratulated Mayor Lisa Post and Orangeville’s newly elected council, expressing a desire to maintain the partnership between the municipality and the theatre as it works to repay its $300,000 loan.

The organization has faced significant financial challenges over the past year, prompting changes to its operations and internal structure.

Working alongside artistic director Jennifer Stewart, the board said that it has reviewed its operations, introduced cost-saving measures and reassigned responsibilities in an effort to establish a more sustainable financial footing.

The board emphasized that the assistance is a loan, not a grant, and repayment will follow the terms established through its agreement with the municipality.

Beyond its financial relationship with the town, Theatre Orangeville continues to oversee operations at the Orangeville Opera House, a role that it will continue to do as always.

“Our partnership with the town extends well beyond financial support,” the statement read. “Theatre Orangeville is proud of its longstanding role in managing the Orangeville Opera House, including supporting community rentals, providing front-of-house, box office and technical services, and helping ensure this historic facility remains an accessible and welcoming space for our community.”

The board acknowledged that rebuilding confidence among residents, patrons and supporters will require continued action and responsible financial management.

Theatre Orangeville has operated for more than 30 years, offering professional Canadian theatre, arts education, youth programming and community partnerships.

The board said maintaining those programs and their community impact will depend on making responsible decisions while strengthening the organization’s financial position.

It also committed to providing further updates as developments arise.

The theatre expressed its gratitude for the continued support it receives from its patrons, the community and the Town of Orangeville.

“We recognize that the confidence of our patrons, supporters and community is earned through action,” the statement read.

“As we continue to strengthen our operations and financial foundation, our Board of Directors remains committed to responsible oversight, sound financial management and fulfilling our obligations to the Town of Orangeville. To our patrons, subscribers, donors, volunteers, community partners and the Town of Orangeville, thank you for your continued support, your questions and your belief in Theatre Orangeville.”

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