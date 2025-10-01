Third inning costs Mansfield Cubs in recent game against Cardinals

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The third inning of the Mansfield Cubs’ game against the Caledon Cardinals proved costly for the Cubs in their Wednesday, June 24, game on the diamond in Mansfield.

Cody Bryan started off on the mound for Mansfield in Wednesday’s contest.

After scoring a single run in the first inning, the Caledon team came alive in the third inning and got the bats moving to score 9 runs to take command of the game.

That included back-to-back single home runs from Ben Larsen and Dalton Cooke.

The Cubs responded with their next at-bat, but couldn’t make up the runs to challenge the lead.

Starting off, Tyler Sawyers singled to get on base. That was followed by another single from Dale Critchley.

A single from Ben Nicholson put two Cubs men on base.

Another hit brought in the first Cubs run of the night. A throw on a stolen base allowed another Cubs runner to score.

The inning finished with singles from Jackson Burek and Tyler Sawyers, but they couldn’t capitalize, and the inning ended on a tag at second base.

At the end of the game, the Cardinals left the field with a 19-7 win.

The defending champion New Lowell Knights remain in first place in the NDBL senior division standings with a 10-1 record and 21 points.

The Orillia Majors are in second place, followed by the Ivy Rangers, Owen Sound Baysox, and the Barrie Angels.

The Cubs will be hosting the North Dufferin Baseball League (NDBL) All-Star Games on Sunday, July 5, at Mansfield Community Park.

The senior game will get underway at 1 p.m., followed by the junior game at 4 p.m.

The Cubs have two road games before returning to their home field.

They will be up against the Clarksburg Blues on the diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, July 8.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

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