Thirty-seven years later: Their memories live on and our responsibility

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

On Dec. 6, 1989, 14 women were murdered at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal simply because they were women. A gunman entered the university, separated male and female students in a mechanical engineering classroom, declared that he was fighting feminism and opened fire. In approximately 20 minutes, 14 young women lost their lives, and another 14 people were injured (10 women and 4 men).

The Montréal Massacre changed Canada. It exposed the devastating consequences of misogyny and gender-based violence (GBV), prompting national conversations about women’s safety, gun control and the urgent need to address violence against women.

In 1991, the Government of Canada established Dec. 6 as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. It is a day to remember the 14 women whose lives were taken, honour all those who have experienced GBV and recognize that creating meaningful change begins with each of us.

As we approach the 37th anniversary of the Montréal Massacre, we are reminded of the progress that has been made, while also recognizing how much work remains to ensure that violence against women is not just acknowledged, but challenged and ultimately prevented.

While our awareness and understanding of GBV has evolved, violence against women and gender-diverse individuals continues to affect people across Ontario and throughout Canada. Behind every statistic is a person, a family and a community that is forever changed.

At Family Transition Place (FTP), we know these stories are not distant or unfamiliar. They are happening in our own communities. Sadly, Dufferin and Caledon are not immune. GBV does not discriminate based on age, income, education, culture or postal code. It can happen behind closed doors, in workplaces, in relationships and in places where people should feel safe.

Each year, FTP joins communities across Ontario in recognizing Dec. 6 and remembering those whose lives have been lost to GBV. We also honour the individuals included on the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses’ (OAITH) Annual Femicide List.

OAITH defines femicide as the gender-based killing of a woman, child, trans woman, Two-Spirit person or gender-nonconforming individual where a man has been charged in connection with the death in Ontario. Importantly, this list represents only those deaths that meet its criteria. It cannot capture every life lost to GBV, particularly when charges have not yet been laid.

Femicide represents just one part of a much broader and deeply rooted issue of GBV that continues to impact individuals, families and communities.

For every life lost, there are countless individuals experiencing abuse, intimidation, coercive control, harassment and other forms of violence. Some are living in fear in their own homes. Others are navigating unsafe workplaces or relationships, and the sad truth of the matter is that many never disclose what is happening to them.

Ending GBV is everyone’s

responsibility

It requires us to look beyond the statistics and consider the attitudes, behaviours and systems that allow violence to continue. It means challenging sexist comments and harmful stereotypes, recognizing the warning signs of unhealthy relationships, believing survivors when they speak out, and creating environments where people feel safe asking for help.

It also means recognizing that preventing violence requires more than supporting those directly affected. Families, friends, employers, educators, community organizations and all levels of government have a role to play.

As a community, we have opportunities every day to make a difference. Whether it’s talking with young people about respect and healthy relationships, speaking up when we witness harmful behaviour, ensuring employees understand workplace violence policies, or supporting organizations that provide safety, shelter, counselling and education—every action contributes to creating a safer and more supportive community.

These actions may seem small individually, but together they help create a culture where violence is not normalized, excused or ignored.

This December, FTP invites the community to join us in remembering the 14 women murdered in Montréal in 1989 and all those whose lives have been taken by GBV.

Join us for our annual

candlelight vigil

The candlelight vigil takes place Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at FTP (20 Bredin Parkway, Orangeville).

This outdoor gathering will provide an opportunity for our community to come together in remembrance, reflection and solidarity. We encourage everyone to attend and stand with us in our commitment to ending GBV.

Since it’s an outdoor event, please dress accordingly.

This week’s Community Voice column was provided by FTP, which is available to provide healthy relationship education and presentations to workplaces and community groups. To learn more about educational opportunities or ways to become involved, contact Brennan Solecky, Director of Development & Community Engagement, at 519-942-9142 ext. 240, or brennan@familytransitionplace.ca. Most importantly, if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, support is available. FTP offers confidential support and resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-265-9178. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

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