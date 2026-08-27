Three motorists charged with impaired driving offences in recent days

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

Three Dufferin County motorists have been charged with impaired driving-related offences following separate incidents over the past several days.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a traffic complaint at about 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the area of County Road 3 and 24 in East Garafraxa Township.

Officers located the vehicle and launched an impaired driving investigation.

Manh Nguyen Tran, 38, of Guelph, was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, officers on general patrol in the area of Burbank Crescent in Orangeville found a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle and launched an impaired driving investigation.

Raj Varmal, 29, of Orangeville, was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and novice driver — blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The third incident occurred at about 12:36 a.m. on Aug. 26 during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program at Mill Street and Broadway in Orangeville.

Police said a vehicle failed to stop and was located a short time later. Officers conducted a traffic stop and observed signs of impairment before launching an investigation.

Kevin Buck, 35, of Orangeville, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and failing to stop for police.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date.

The motorists’ licences were suspended and their vehicles were impounded, police said.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

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