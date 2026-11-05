Two people charged with impaired driving along Highway 10 in Mono

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged two individuals with impaired driving-related offences.

On Oct. 17, at approximately 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10, Mono. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

During their interaction with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Joel Wood, 36, from Mississauga, has been charged with operation while impaired – drugs.

On Oct. 21, at approximately 11:09 p.m., officers responded to another traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10, Mono. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

During their interaction with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Keating, 36, from Mulmur, has been charged with the following offences operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol.

Wood and Keating are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

They had their driver’s licences suspended, and their respective vehicles were impounded.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

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