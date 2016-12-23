Fitness program helps health of school and community

By Marni Walsh

Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Physical Education and Health Teacher Belinda Cox (centre) instructs judges during the Inter-School Cross Fit Competition on December 14.

Students from CDDHS and Georgian Bay District Secondary School engaged in fitness workouts and a campaign against big tobacco companies that raises awareness about the health risks of smoking.

The teacher called the events “great opportunities for students to practice leadership skills, and also as a way to empower students to make positive changes in their community.”

Students from Centre Dufferin District High School and Georgian Bay DSS, which is located in Owen Sound, get “pumped” at the Inter-School Cross Fit Competition.

The Personal Fitness course, known to CDDHS students as “SuperGym” focuses on healthy, active living as well as training methodologies and vigorous daily workouts.

CDDHS student Taylee Jackson says the “specific goal is to improve the overall health of our students and make positive changes within our community through leadership, dedication and passion for fitness.”

“It was an incredible day – to have two school coming together and to see those students step out of their comfort zone and stretch themselves past what they thought were their limits was truly amazing,” said CDDHS Physical Education and Health Teacher Belinda Cox. “The coach from Georgian Bay District High School, Aaron Coutts, and I really believe this is the beginning of a new era – fitness as a high school sport.”

