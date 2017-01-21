TEA-zers coming to Cobwebs and Caviar

January 21, 2017

By Michelle Janzen

Tea is the most popular manufactured drink consumed in the world, equaling all others, including coffee, chocolate, soft drinks, and alcohol combined with India being the world’s largest tea drinking nation.

Most of us associate tea with the British, and for good reason. In the United Kingdom, tea is considered one of Britain’s cultural beverages, with most offering it to their guests soon after their arrival, with afternoon tea and cakes on fine porcelain being a cultural stereotype.

Tea ceremonies have arisen in different cultures, such as the Chinese and Japanese traditions, which each have their own techniques and ritualised protocol of brewing and serving tea for enjoyment in refined settings.

Becoming more popular is loose tea. This tea must be individually measured for use, allowing individuals control over the flavour. To use loose tea, you will need to use one of the following, a strainer, a tea ball, a tea press, a filtered teapot, all of which will prevent the loose leaves from floating in the tea and over brewing.

New to the world of tea and want to know more? That’s where Cobwebs and Caviar comes in!

With their tea of the month club for the low cost of $14.98, you are able to try a new flavor each month with the huge assortment of Clearview Tea that they carry.

The Clearview Tea Company was established in April 2012 and are based locally, in Creemore. ON. This mother/daughter team of Rebecca and Maggie Brown say they are avid tea drinkers and want to help make the world a better place by sharing the ritual, health benefits and the traditions of the tea ceremony.

It is their hope that those drinking their tea will boil the kettle, make a cup of tea and take the time to pause and introduce a quiet moment of reflection in their day.

According to the Tea Association of Canada, naturally occurring antioxidants in tea have health benefits such as helping to beautify skin, help stress management, weight loss and digestion, cardiovascular health, cancer prevention, strengthens bones and teeth, blood pressure, diabetes prevention, brain and nervous system.

Want to know more? You’re in luck! This Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Rebecca of the Clearview Tea Company, who will be at Cobwebs and Caviar sharing her knowledge of teas, complete with sample of their delicious blends.

For more information contact Cobwebs and Caviar at 519-306-3000 or stop by. They are located at 147 Main Street West.

