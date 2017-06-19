Youth being treated after coming into contact with asbestos

June 19, 2017

By Brock Weir

Three local youth have had to seek a medical assessment after coming into contact with asbestos during a break-in.

On Thursday, Shelburne Police raised alarm bells for the wellbeing of the individuals after they allegedly broke into an old municipal storage building and coming into direct contact with asbestos.

At the time, the three youth were noted by a Town Works employee leaving the disused storage building and, not being able to immediately identify the kids, sought public assistance in alerting them to the dangers they had just encountered.

“Shelburne Police are concerned for the health of the three youth as it was learned that a sealed portion of the building contained asbestos,” said Constable Paul Neumann noting that many items were disturbed inside the building, including spilt used oil, glass broken, and holes made in walls. “Asbestos poses a significant health concern when it is disturbed. The asbestos in the building appears to have been directly disturbed by these three youth. The room with the Asbestos was sealed off; however it appears the youth forced their way into the room.

“According to a Government of Canada breathing in asbestos fibres can cause cancer and other diseases, such as asbestosis, a scarring of the lungs which makes it very difficult to breathe, mesothelioma, lung cancer, and a rare cancer of the lining of the chest or abdominal cavity.”

By Friday, the three youth were identified. Police spoke with their parents and all were to seek a medical assessment.

At that time, however, the total value of the damage was still being evaluated but Police decided not to hand down any criminal charges “because the three youth responsible were very young.”

“Thank you to all the media outlets who recognized the urgency of helping us identify the youth,” said Constable Neumann. “Tips resulting from the press as well as our Facebook site allowed us to quickly contact the children and families involved.

“I encourage all parents to speak with their children about entering any property or building they have no right to enter. Not only could they be arrested and charged under the Trespass to Property Act, or criminally for Break and Enter; they could be entering a dangerous location resulting in serious injury or may even threaten their life.”

