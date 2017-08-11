General News » News

Normac Chapter #311 OES: Beef Dinner this Thursday

August 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By June Tyler

 

Normac’s final meeting of the Celebrate the Seasons year was held on June 13 under the direction of Lenora and Shane Banfield.

Visitors from Districts 8, 9 and 10 were warmly welcomed. Grand Electa of Ontario Bea Andrews was present and filled the station of organist as Audrey Oldfield was not able to attend.

The year-end reports were given. The Worthy Matron’s special project, the 85 Tornado Air Cadets Vimy Ridge trip, was given a donation of $1,500.

The draw was made on the Worthy Matron’s special project, The winners are: 1st Hand Knit Afghan, Bill Gibson; 2nd Hand Knit Chair Covers, Olivia Ball; 3rd Magic Bullet, Shirley Wright; 4th Air Cadet Tea Basket, Liz Condie; and 5th Air Cadet Coffee Basket, Norman Acheson.

Preparations are being made for our Annual Beef Supper held on the Thursday night of the Fiddleville contest weekend which is August 10 at the Agriculture Building. Everyone is welcome.

The installation of officers will be held in the Chapter Room on September 12 with Susan and Dave Smiley being installed in the Sands of Time Year as the Worthy Matron and Patron. Everyone is welcome.

Take one day at a time and follow your heart.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fire engulfs wood processing plant

By Michelle Janzen   A haze of smoke could be seen hanging over Shelburne on Thursday August 10th as IK World Trading Company Ltd. was ...

New Parade Route at this year’s Heritage Music Festival

By Michelle Janzen   Be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss this year’s Heritage Music Festival’s parade being held on Saturday August ...

Heritage Music Festival – ready, set, play!

Playdowns to start at 1pm Friday By Marni Walsh   As the Shelburne Heritage Music Festival (HMF) starts to ‘play,’ co-chair of the Festival, Bobbi ...

Shelburne woman celebrates $250K lottery win

Congratulations to Alexandra Lalonde of Shelburne for winning $250,000 with INSTANT $250 MILLION GOLDEN TREASURES (Game #1782). “I’ve never won anything in my life!” shared ...

It was a Perfect Weekend for Pickin’ in the Park

By Michelle Janzen   There’s nothing quite like enjoying live music in a park. Lucky for us, the sun shone down all of those attending this ...

Long-time Councillor Tom Egan dies at 64

By Michelle Janzen One of Shelburne’s long-serving Council members, Councillor Tom Egan passed away surrounded by his family Saturday, July 22, at the age of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support