Normac Chapter #311 OES: Beef Dinner this Thursday

By June Tyler

Normac’s final meeting of the Celebrate the Seasons year was held on June 13 under the direction of Lenora and Shane Banfield.

Visitors from Districts 8, 9 and 10 were warmly welcomed. Grand Electa of Ontario Bea Andrews was present and filled the station of organist as Audrey Oldfield was not able to attend.

The year-end reports were given. The Worthy Matron’s special project, the 85 Tornado Air Cadets Vimy Ridge trip, was given a donation of $1,500.

The draw was made on the Worthy Matron’s special project, The winners are: 1st Hand Knit Afghan, Bill Gibson; 2nd Hand Knit Chair Covers, Olivia Ball; 3rd Magic Bullet, Shirley Wright; 4th Air Cadet Tea Basket, Liz Condie; and 5th Air Cadet Coffee Basket, Norman Acheson.

Preparations are being made for our Annual Beef Supper held on the Thursday night of the Fiddleville contest weekend which is August 10 at the Agriculture Building. Everyone is welcome.

The installation of officers will be held in the Chapter Room on September 12 with Susan and Dave Smiley being installed in the Sands of Time Year as the Worthy Matron and Patron. Everyone is welcome.

Take one day at a time and follow your heart.

