Shelburne Police to participate in national traffic safety initiative

October 4, 2018 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Police Service will be participating in a national traffic safety campaign on Thanksgiving weekend. From October 5th through the 8th Shelburne police officers will be focusing on motorists whose driving behaviours fall into the four main categories of:

• Impaired driving

• Failure to use seat belts

• Speeding and/or aggressive driving

• Distracted driving

This campaign is to remind drivers and passengers across Canada to consciously consider safety whenever they get behind the wheel. Shelburne police are asking that everyone wear their seatbelts and those who travels with children in the car ensures that infants, toddlers and children are properly restrained in vehicles according to their age and size. Shelburne police also expects that those who chose to drink alcohol or use drugs will refrain from impaired driving and make plans for safe transportation. As well, please pay attention to the road at all times while driving and leave yourself lots of time to get to your destination.

Orangeville Police seek help to identify culprits in store break-in

The Orangeville Police Service is asking for help from the public to assist in identifying those responsible for a break-in at a store on West Broadway.

On Friday, September 21, at 1:15 a.m., police received a call regarding a disconnected security alarm system at a retail business located at 475 Broadway.

Officers who attended RV Jewellery and Cash for Gold discovered that entry to the store was gained through the roof. The store owner reports that while no property was taken, damage is estimated at approximately $2000.

Investigation revealed that images of two suspects were captured on video prior to the security system being damaged.

Both suspects are described as male, medium build, both wearing light colour hooded coveralls and gloves. One suspect was wearing a dark coloured balaclava and the second suspect wore a striped balaclava.

Police are continuing their investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone having further information with regards to this incident is asked to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Orangeville Police probe theft of

trailer, ATV

Orangeville Police are investigating the theft of an enclosed trailer and ATV from a Centennial Road storage compound some time in September.

On Sunday, September 30, the owner contacted police to report that his 21-foot cargo trailer had been stolen from the compound at 50 Centennial Road. The trailer had been parked at the location in early September.

The enclosed trailer was red with large “ZDENO Cycle” decals on the sides. A 2006 Honda ATV was stored inside the trailer.

Police are continuing their investigation and would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with this investigation in any way.

Anyone having further information is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)