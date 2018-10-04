CDDHS Royals Sr. girls b-ball team win big in season opener

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Royals senior girls basketball team won their season opener over the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles with a convincing performance on the court at CDDHS on Wednesday, September 26.

With three minutes left in the first half the Royals had collected 27 points to lead by 20 over the Eagles.

The hit the hoop three more times before the half to lead 33-9 when the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter.

Returning for the second half, the Royals kept up the pressure on offence using a fast paced charge down the court and scoring 16 points for the quarter.

Defensively, the CDDHS squad kept the Eagles to the outside.

ECHS were getting shots away but couldn’t hit the hoop as the Royals defense kept them from getting to the inside.

The Royals clinched the game with a strong finish in the fourth quarter to take a 55-26 win in their first game of the season.

“I thought we played really well,” said Royals centre, Kayla Skorski. “This is what we’ve been practicing for a while. I’m really proud of how it went. Everyone played their part. On offence, it paid out – what we’ve been practicing. On defence, everyone knew who they were covering so a big part of it was communication and knowing who you’re matched up with.”

Kayla said the team felt confident in their abilities once the game was underway.

“I think in the first half, after the first basket, I think we all kind of felt it. I thought we kept it together and we kept our lead.”

There are six schools entered in District 4 senior girls basketball this season. It will take a few games to see who can pull ahead in the standings.

The Royals have four home games in a row.

They’ll back in the gym on Wednesday, October 10, to host Erin District High School.

The tip-off time is 4:00 p.m.

