First screening in Mammothon program Oct. 24 at Headwaters

Written By MIKE BAKER

Mammothon is coming to Orangeville later this month.

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has confirmed that it will be participating in the province-wide breast cancer screening initiative promoting the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP), which encourages women between the ages of 50 and 74 who have not had a mammogram in the last two years to get one done.

This will mark the hospital’s first involvement in Ontario’s Mammothon. The OBSP officially launched at HHCC last February and expects to perform an average of 4,700 mammograms per year. The event will be held in the diagnostic imaging department at HHCC on Oct. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include screening mammography, which helps to find breast cancers when they are small, less likely to spread and more like to be treated successfully.

“We are encouraging women who have never been screened or who aren’t screened regularly to phone and book a mammogram,” said Charlene Rogers, Manager of Diagnostic Imaging at HHCC. “We are trying to make it an educational and fun day, while respecting everyone’s privacy.”

Operated by Cancer Care Ontario (CCO) and funded by the provincial government, OBSP is a province-wide organized breast screening program designed to ensure that Ontario women receive the benefits of regular screening, with the aim of increasing regular screenings and earlier diagnoses.

Ms. Rogers noted she hopes the event will help to address common barriers women face with regards to cancer screening, such as fear or embarrassment, time limitations and lack of awareness.

“It’s important for women to get screened regularly so that possible cancers can be found early enough to ensure more treatment options are available for an improved survival rate,” she said.

No doctor referral is required providing applicants meet the eligibility requirements set out by the OBSP. To book an appointment, call HHCC at 519-941-2410.

