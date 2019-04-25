Stay ‘tuned’ for Heritage Music Festival announcement May 1

Written By MARNI WALSH

The Chair of the Heritage Music Festival says local music lovers should stay tuned for announcement from the organizing committee soon. Bobbi Ferguson told the Free Press this week, May 1st will be the date the 2019 HMF lineup will be announced for the annual Festival and the 69th Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Shelburne, the Heritage Music Festival and Fiddle Championship features a variety of entertainers, as well as Canada’s top fiddlers, every summer. Community events include camping, Bands and Brews at Fiddle Park, a fiddle parade, an open-air market, and non denominational church service at the arena to close the events.

Ms. Ferguson says plans are well underway for the annual event with the comittee working hard in preparation for the big announcement. Along with Bobbi Ferguson as Chair, the Hertitage Music Festival committee now includes Sandra Gallaugher and Kerstin Stinson in charge of Sponsorship; Caroline Mach continues in Promotion; and Bill Waite is the Fiddle Championship Lead.

Although details of the entertainment line-up will not be announced until May 1st, Bobbi Ferguson says she is able to divulge that there will be a Country theme this year. She says, “Bands and Brews in Fiddle Park will once again feature four local bands playing different genres of music.“ She says the selection process, to choose which bands those four will be, is still in development. Bands and Brews will start just after the parade, with the music going strong until 6pm.

Once again this year, the Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship will be a one-day only event where fiddlers will compete for thousands of dollars in prizes. Tensions were high in 2018, when the HMF Committee feared that the iconic Fiddle Parade and Fiddle Championship were in jeopardy, but service clubs, the Town, former fiddle champions, and concerned citizens stepped forward to keep the òld time` traditions of `Fiddleville`alive.

The 2019 Heritage Music Festival will take place in Shelburne from August 7- 11th. Playdowns for the Fiddle Competition begin at 10am on August 10th and the Championship will start at 6:30 pm the same day.

