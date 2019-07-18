NDBL Jr. division wraps up regular season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The North Dufferin Baseball League junior division will wrap up the regular season this weekend with a final double header between the Orillia Royals and the Ivy Blues.

After the Midland Twins were dropped from the line-up earlier in the season the League is down to four teams going into the playoffs.

The Twins were forced to resign after forfeiting two games. According to League rules, two forfeits in the regular season disqualifies a team from the schedule.

The Mansfield Cubs are at the bottom of the standings this year having won only two of 14 outings as of this past weekend.

The Orangeville Rockies are currently in first place but that could all change this week.

The Rockies have completed their schedule with a 9 – 5 – 1 record.

Ivy is only two points behind them with three games still to go. Ivy could take over the lead if they come out on top in two of those games.

The Orillia Royals are in third spot with 12 points – five behind Ivy. The two teams have three scheduled games this week.

Orillia could possibly move into second place if they manage to defeat Ivy in all three games.

In the first round of playoffs the Cubs will be up against who ever manages to finish in first place when the dust settles from the final few games this week.

The schedule for the playoffs will be posted once the standings are finalized.

