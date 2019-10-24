Shelburne Police lay 85 traffic related charges over Thanksgiving weekend

Traffic was very heavy and often impatient on Thanksgiving weekend, like most long weekends in Shelburne. Shelburne Police officers laid 85 traffic related charges Friday evening through Monday evening.

The majority of the charges had to do with impatient drivers resulting in speeding, red light and stop sign tickets. There were also a couple distracted driving and seatbelt tickets issued. Finally, two drivers were charged with having Cannabis Readily Available to the Driver.

Additionally four drivers were charged with driving while their licence was under suspension or expired, and one driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Officers investigated three minor non-injury collisions.

“I can’t stress enough how important patience is when driving on our roadways. The safety of everyone using the roads must be the priority – your own safety, the safety of other drivers and passengers, and the safety of pedestrians. Slow down, put all possible distractions away, and be patient”, said Sgt Paul Neumann.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Youth faces criminal charges after

firing BB gun at pedestrian

On October 3, Shelburne Police responded to a call for someone shooting a BB Gun from a moving car at a pedestrian near the high school. The unsuspecting pedestrian was not injured.

The investigation took several days of viewing surveillance video and interviewing numerous people before the actual shooter was identified. However, on October 11th a young teenager was arrested and charged with three criminal charges: Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Criminal Harassment Threatening Conduct, and Assault with a Weapon. Police recovered the BB gun used in this offence. The accused was released to their parents on a Promise to Appear and Undertaking with a first appearance court date in November to answer to the allegations.

The identity of the youth who is charged cannot be disclosed as per regulations in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One dead after ATV crash

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), attended a residence on Mono-Amaranth Townline on October 14, 2019 around 4:00pm after receiving reports of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash.

Three riders were on the ATV at the time of the collision. One of the occupants, a 19- year-old from Brampton, who was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre has since died of their injuries. The other 2 occupants were treated for minor injuries and released from a local area hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Two impaired drivers arrested in

Dufferin on Sunday

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took two more impaired drivers off the roads of Dufferin County this weekend.

The first incident occurred on Highway 10 by County Road 10 at 2:15am, where a concerned tow truck operator contacted police regarding a possible impaired driver with a disabled vehicle. Officers attended and 43-year-old Neil Basdeo of Owen Sound was arrested and charged with: Operation while impaired by alcohol, Operation while impaired 80-plus.

The accused was a released ona promise to appear with a court date in November at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

In the second incident police were requested to attend Anderson Avenue around 5:45pm for a possible impaired driver. Upon arrival police arrested 43-year-old Sukhwinder Singh of Mono for: Operation while impaired by alcohol, Operation while impaired 80-plus.

Singh will also appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in November to answer to the charge.

Both of these incidents are excellent examples of the community and the police working together to keep our roads safe. The OPP extend their appreciation! to the engaged community members that called in to report these incidents. If you observe or suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drug, please contact the police at 1(888)-310-1122 or 911.

Drivers continue to speed on Dufferin

County roads

A member of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was patrolling Highway 10 by 280 Sideroad when they observed a vehicle travelling southbound at a high rate of speed passing a group of approximately 5 cars.

The driver, a 46-year-old from Meaford, was stopped and charged with:

Stunt driving – excessive speed of 142km/hr in a posted 80km/! hr zone

Their drivers licence was suspended at the roadside for 7 days and the vehicle was also impounded for 7 days. The driver will appear in Orangeville court in November.

As with most incidents where vehicle are impounded roadside, the driver was immediately remorseful.

Dufferin OPP remind drivers that personal responsibility must be taken when driving any type of vehicle. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination and practice patience when on the roads.

