Museum of Dufferin to play host to ‘A Hollywood Christmas’

Written by MARNI WALSH

Sohayla Smith, the founder of Soup Haus, has gathered local talent to present ‘A Hollywood Christmas’ variety show in historical Corbetton Church at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD).

Taking place on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m., the show will raise funds to support the Shelburne-based, free, community-dining experience.

“Funds raised are being generously donated to Soup Haus by the Museum of Dufferin,” says Sohayla Smith. “Our goal is to sell out for Soup Haus, raising money to help fund suppers well into 2020.”

As promoted on FaceBook, “Soup Haus is a volunteer run, sponsor and donation funded community initiative, welcoming anyone and everyone for a complimentary supper every Tuesday evening” in the lower level of Trinity United Church in Shelburne.

Nanci Malek Promotions Coordinator for the Museum of Dufferin told the Free Press, “MoD is so excited that Sohayla has gathered so much talent for this show at the Corbetton Church. As she says, “Forget the ‘Silver Bells’ – bring on the ‘Silver Screen.’”

Sohayla Smith says, “Hollywood Christmas brings endearing youth acts, including ballet, tap dance, and vocal performances to the stage at the Corbetton Church on MoD grounds. Along with the support of local adult actors, singers, hula hoop entertainment by ‘Ash Hoops Entertainment,’ and musicians, including a bagpiper, this will be a festive and fun family friendly way to celebrate the holiday season.”

The full cast of A Hollywood Christmas includes:

Michelle White – host/actor

Sophia Winder – ballerina/singer

Adalynn Vienneau – tap/singer/actor

Jason Riedel – Actor/singer

Josh Oatman – singer/actor/musician

Ashley Martindale of Ash Hoops Entertainment – hula hoop performer/singer

Sohayla Smith – Music accompaniment

Sammy Cowell – Singer/actor

Carissa Arvanitis – Singer/actor

Adrian Smith – lights/sound/singer

Patricia Huckfield – singer/actor

Roxton Smith -singer/actor

Trevor O’Leary – bagpipes

“What kind of Christmas would it be without Santa Claus and candy canes after the show?” adds Ms. Smith. There will also be refreshments in the museum lobby, where patrons can enjoy “the very popular ‘Holiday Treasures,’ running November 30th to December 15th at the MoD,” says Nanci Malek. “This year we are featuring 55 artisans and the selection is dazzling.” Admission to “Holiday Treasures” is three dollars, (Sundays by donation,) but if you attend A Hollywood Christmas – the price of “Holdiay Treasures” is included in the price of your ticket to the show.

“The warmth and beauty of the season is echoed throughout the Main Gallery of the MoD with a diverse collection of trinkets and treasures,” says Museum staff. “One may wander through the displays of hand crafted artistry and find something for every individual, including yourself.” The MoD Promotions Coordinator also noted, “MoD is asking folks to bring a few non-perishable food items for the Shelburne Food Bank, and they get their holiday family picture taken on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Come and enjoy the MoD tradition of a unique holiday show and be prepared to sing,” says Nanci Malek. Admission to A Hollywood Christmas, in support of Soup Haus on December 15th at 2 pm, is $10 at the church door of the Museum of Dufferin. Your ticket price includes admission to Holiday Treasures, the MoD annual arts and crafts show and sale. (Note that the Museum is closed on Mondays.)

