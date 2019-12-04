Crewson Insurance ‘gives back to community’ over Christmas

December 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Shelburne’s Crewson Insurance, along with Peel Mutual Insurance Company, made a donation of over 500 lbs of Grade A Canadian Beef last week to five service agencies in the region.

The agencies and donators gathered to mark the presentation of the gift on Nov. 27th in Orangeville. The donation will help to meet the needs of many in Dufferin County over the holiday season.

It has become a recent Christmas tradition for Crewson Insurance to make this substantial contribution to the five agencies, which include: Family Transition Place, Dufferin Child and Family Services, Choices Youth Shelter, the Orangeville Food Bank, and Shelburne’s Food Bank, known as “The Shepherd’s Cupboard.”

Considering that Orangeville Food Bank alone serves approximately 5,000 people a year, it puts the great need of the community quickly into perspective.

“It’s all about giving back,” says Jennifer Crewson, Director of Client Experience at Crewson Insurance, and the daughter of Ed and Wendy Crewson.

Ed and Wendy Crewson established the company back in 1985, when they purchased Delmar Bates Insurance, a small, farm-focused brokerage on Main Street in Shelburne. Since then, the Crewson’s have worked hard, earning the respect and trust of the community, and have seen their business grow, with the expansion of a second branch in Wasaga Beach.

Ed Crewson told the Free Press, “We have partnered with Peel Mutual Insurance Company in donating half of a Royal Winter Fair Champion steer to local support organizations at Christmas for the past three years because we recognize that people in our community have fundamental needs that are being served everyday by these dedicated organizations and we want to provide a gift of top quality beef at Christmas to give those who depend on this support, a festive and healthy treat in this holiday season.”

He added, “It is one of the ways we give back to the community that has blessed us with their support for 35 years.”

