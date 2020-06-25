UGDSB offering summer program for students

June 25, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

The Upper Grand District School Board announced it will be offering summer support programs for students and families with mental health needs and special education needs.

“This is a unique opportunity for us, the ministry has given us some money to support students in our boards with mental health concerns, as well as supporting our students with ASD [autism spectrum disorder], as well as providing some money to go toward supporting students to transition back into school for the last two weeks of August,” said Wendy Donaldson, UGDSB spokesperson.

In a press release sent out by UGDSB last Friday (June 19), the local school board says that the summer support programs and courses that are available for students include mental health support, courses for students with Autism and transitional support for students with complex special education needs or mental health needs.

The availability for the programs comes after the Education Ministry provided every board in Ontario with specific funding to be used over the summer months. It is the first time that UGDSB is offering these programs in the summer.

“My understanding is that these funds have become available to us to support students over the summer because of the challenges we’ve faced because of COVID and school closures,” said Donaldson.

For the mental health program, students under caseload or families that feel they might need help are able to access the program. Students with ASD and their families are able to sign up for the Support for Students with Autism program. Families and students are able to access the High Risk Transition Support that takes place at the end of August through talking with board staff and school staff.

The deadline to apply for these courses is July 3. To register visit www.ugdsb.ca

