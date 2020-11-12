Honeywood Minor Hockey sticking to playing on home ice for now

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There are teams on the ice in Honeywood, but so far all of their games have been house league games against other teams in their minor hockey association.

Like every other Minor Hockey Association in the province, Honeywood is restricted in what they can do and that includes playing against teams from other towns.

For the most part, the time on ice has been practicing, but some teams are playing four-on-four hockey against other local squads.

Honeywood hockey has players from the U7 age right up to U18 Midgets.

“We just have practices right now,” explained U11 Atom coach, Tim Williamson. “We practice two times a week. As for games, that might happen but we haven’t heard anything. Usually at the start of the season we just practice. We’ll being playing some inter-team games (between Honeywood teams.) It’s a start. We’ll start with the basics and see what we can do. For now we’ll just practice and get the kids out and skating.”

The plan for the region is to eventually have teams from Honeywood, Shelburne and Grand Valley to have some games against each other.

Teams are only allowed to play other teams that are in the same Health Unit area. Even then they must not play for 14 days before they meet a team from another town.

The local house leagues are playing four-on-four hockey and are playing by a new set of rules that encourage social distancing on the ice.

That includes the elimination of face-offs after a goal is scored or if an offside is called.

It makes for some fast paced games.

The kids still enjoy their time on the ice even if things are different this year.

