Town calling for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee applications

February 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne is calling for applications from residents to join the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee is one recommendation which was brought to Council back in October by the Anti-Black Racism, Racism and Discrimination Task Force. A motion was brought forward at Council’s meeting on Jan. 11 by Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson for the development of the committee. The committee’s mandate and terms of reference were approved by Council at their last meeting on Jan. 25. According to the Town of Shelburne, the committee’s mandate will be to “advise Council and continue the work of the Anti-Black Racism, Racism, and Discriminate Task Force.”

“The committee will make recommendations and provide a monitoring and measuring role to help ensure that the Town of Shelburne applies a diversity, equity and inclusion lens to its policies, services, and programs.”

At Council’s meeting on Jan. 25 it was determined that the committee would consist of a chair (council not eligible), seven appointed community members, two council members, one member of the Town of Shelburne administration staff and the CAO. Community members will be selected through an application and interview process.

The Town says they are looking for applicants who are familiar with overall community issues and concerand demonstrate knowledge around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The deadline for application is Feb. 26 by 12 p.m., and applications can be submitted on the town website www.shelburne.ca.

