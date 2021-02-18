Virtual Black History Month event slated for Feb. 20

February 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Museum of Dufferin (MOD) will be hosting a virtual event on Saturday (Feb. 20), as part of their celebration of Black History Month in the Dufferin community.

The event, which is focused on the theme of Solidarity this year, will be hosted by Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA) President Alethia O’Hara Stephenson and Shelburne Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson.

Nanci Malek, coordinator of events at the local museum, said the live event will give viewers a chance to see some of the works submitted for the art/photography exhibit titled “Solidarity in My Community,” as well as hear a discussion on solidarity from panelists.

The panel discussion will feature panelists from three levels of government, Federal MP Kyle Seeback, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Dufferin County Warden Darren White, in addition to entertainers, such as the “Godfather of Canadian Hip Hop” Maestro Fresh Wes, rapper and music industry executive Kardinal Offishall, actor Kevin Hanchard, and poet Nadine Williams.

“[Government panelists] will be talking about what their government and council are doing to address racism and systemic racism,” said Malek. “The entertainers are going to talk about community pride, who they look to as their heroes in a community, and a discussion on moving forward. Where do we go from here, what can we do.”

When speaking about the MOD’s role in honouring Black History Month with the virtual event, Malek said it’s all about supporting the community.

“The Museum of Dufferin is there for the community, that’s why we’re there, and that means everyone, not just a certain demographic or a certain audience; everyone that wants to come and learn, we’re there for them,” she said.

“This is building relationships and building a tightness in a community and as the museum who offers and educates the history and the stories and offers programming and events that are diverse – it’s an important relationship and every museum should be doing it.”

The MOD will also be holding a question and answers session and is requesting the community submit their questions for the panel at info@dufferinmuseum.com.

The virtual event take place on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. and will be live streamed on YouTube.

Readers Comments (0)