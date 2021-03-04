Galt Family Foundation provides $35,000 to Family Transition Place

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

Late last year, the Galt Family Foundation made a $35,000 donation in support of the essential programs and services offered by FTP. This substantial contribution will provide a major boost to FTP’s annual revenue, and will significantly help cover costs related to unexpected changes in FTP’s program delivery. Like many other agencies serving vulnerable populations, FTP has had to adjust almost all aspects of its service delivery due to Covid-19.

John Galt, president and CEO of Husky Injection Molding Systems, founded the Galt Family Foundation with his family as a way to give back to the community. When asked why this contribution in support of FTP’s work was so important to him and his family, Mr. Galt replied, “The Galt Family Foundation invests in the communities we live in, with a special emphasis on supporting those who are vulnerable in our society. The last year has placed tremendous burdens on those at risk, affecting both their mental and physical health. FTP and the critical services it provides have never been more important. We are pleased to be able to play a small part in helping to deliver those much-needed services.”

“The Galt Family Foundation provided this additional support at a critical time,” remarks FTP’s Executive Director, Norah Kennedy. “Throughout the pandemic we have been directed to ‘stay home’ to protect ourselves and our community from the virus. However, for those living in abusive or violent relationships, home is often the most dangerous place of all. In order to help keep those members of our community safe during this time, FTP has had to adapt almost all of its critical programs and services. Donations like this incredibly generous one from the Galt Family have helped us do just that. We are immensely grateful.”

Family Transition Place (FTP) provides a continuum of services to help women and children escape violence and unhealthy relationships and to help them rebuild their lives. Inside our doors, we offer a warm and welcoming place where their safety and well-being is the most important thing in the world. Whether it’s a safe place to live, or the services of a professional, skilled counselor to assist them on their journey, FTP is there to help. FTP relies on community support through donations and sponsorships to ensure its programs maintain their high standard of excellence, and that our Youth Education programs continue to be available to the youth and communities of Caledon and Dufferin.

