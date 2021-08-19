Theft of excavator under investigation

August 19, 2021

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the Dufferin OPP Detachment responded to a reported theft of a Kubota excavator that occurred from an address on 15th Sideroad in Amaranth.

The complainant indicated that the excavator was stolen from a construction site sometime between Sunday, August 8 and Monday, August 9, 2021.

Excavator description: Kubota RX 503, teal in colour.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at

1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

