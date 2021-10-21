Police news

OPP identify body connected to Shelburne man’s murder charge

Written By Paula Brown

Provincial police have identified the body of a deceased woman found in Northern Bruce Peninsula over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Grey Bruce OPP, in a press release on Oct. 14 confirmed the individual to be 36-year old Christina Yadram of Toronto. On Oct. 11, officers arrested and charged 32-year-old Wazhir Gafoor of Shelburne with first degree murder in connection with her death.

Gafoor was remanded in custody and is scheduled to make an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound this Friday (Oct. 22). 

Officers from the Grey Bruce OPP detachment responded to a death at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 10 near Scugog Lane, where the body of a women was located in a wooded area. 

The Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit began an investigation with the help of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Dufferin OPP detachment, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). 

Investigators said they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident are being asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://crimestop-gb.org/. 



         

Categories

