Stolen Shelburne vehicle recovered in Melanchthon

November 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP officers have recovered a vehicle that was stolen from a Shelburne apartment building in September.

Dufferin OPP attended a gravel pit on the Third Line in Melanchthon on Oct. 27, where the stolen silver 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 was recovered.  On Sept. 25, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from an apartment building parking on William Street in Shelburne. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information in relation to the theft is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 519-942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information can be provided by contacting Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 

 In a press release, Dufferin OPP provided a list of reminders for residents to help prevent vehicle-related theft including:

• Always lock you vehicles and close the windows 

• Remove everything from sight, leaving nothing in your vehicle to steal 

• Remove garage door openers from your car; and

• Never leave the car running and
unattended 

The OPP also provided guidance in cases where garage door openers are stole including:

• Immediately disabling the remote and reprograming the unit 

• Get a deadbolt lock for the door between your garage and the inside of your house, and always keep it locked 

• Keep the garage door remote with you at all times, look into getting a mini-remote that fit on a key chain

• Hide vehicle registration showing home address



         

