Provincial Junior Hockey teams battling it out for top spot

November 18, 2021

Brian Lockhart

Small town Junior C hockey had a few upsets over the weekend but the standings pretty much stay the same with the Stayner Siskins still in the lead with 22 points after 12 games.

The Siskins have taken only one loss this season and continue to be a dominant force in the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

That doesn’t mean they are alone in the League – far from it.

Right behind the Siskins, the Orillia Terriers continue to be on a winning streak losing only two games after 13 times on the ice. They are tied with the Siskins in points with 22 recorded so far this season.

The Terriers have had a good season after rebuilding their team and putting a good-looking squad on the ice this year.

The Schomberg Cougars started off as the front runner this year but have dropped to third place.

The Cougars took a weekend loss to the fourth place Alliston Hornets, however Schomberg con-tinues to put out a solid effort this season.

The defending divisions champions, Alliston Hornets, seem to have turned their situation around. After a rocky start at the beginning, the Hornets have started winning, including a sur-prise 8-1 win over Orillia on November 2.

The Hornets are now on a four game winning streak after a home ice win over the Penetang Kings on Sunday, November 14.

In fifth place, the Penetang Kings are still trying to get their record on the plus side. After 13 games, the Kings have recorded five wins and eight losses including one overtime loss.

Rounding out the bottom three, the Caledon Golden Hawks, Huntsville Otters, and Midland Flyers continue to struggle this season.

The Hawks have won three games, while the Otters and Flyers have managed to win two each.

The Flyers are in the basement of the League with four points after 13 times on the ice. With over 30 games left of the schedule, the League could still see some big changes over the next few months.

Junior C hockey can be unpredictable as teams improve through the season.

