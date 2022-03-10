Discussions with Strada Aggregate set to begin this week

March 10, 2022

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Discussions between grassroots organization North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregate regarding a proposed quarry are set to begin this Friday (March 11).

But, in the meantime NDACT published a news release recommending landowners wait to provide access to their property pending an agreement between Strada and NDACT.

“We’re suggesting that it might be better to wait because if [the proposal] goes through there’s no requirement for a fund of any type should water be compromised. Individual landowners have to take the proponent to court and prove their damages and that’s costly,” said Karren Wallace, chair of NDACT.

In early February, Strada Aggregate agreed to meet with NDACT to discuss the local groups proposed terms and conditions regarding the proposal to quarry below the water table.

NDACT previously released a list of key terms and conditions they were requesting Strada Aggregate follow. The first condition the local taskforce requested was the hiring of a community trusted consultant, whose findings would dictate the other conditions.

NDACT said if the consultant agreed with the science behind the application and deemed it viable, the taskforce would be prepared to not challenge the application. As part of the agreement not to challenge, Strada is asked to create a substantial fund to aid in court costs for residents who may experience water problems as well as commit to an annual funding of 10 cents per tonne of their extracted aggregate to the Honeywood Arena.

However, if the consultant sees the reports and does not agree that the science is supported, Strada is requested to not continue with the application.

NDACT said Strada has notified them that they will be conducting a study on ground and surface water resources and have already begun to reach out to properties within a kilometer of the prosed quarry site.

Wallace told the Free Press that Friday’s meeting will negotiate the creation of the fund once the application has been approved, which will assist certain landowners to remedy water problems experience during the lifetime of the quarry.

