Local personal support worker recognized for compassionate care

March 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne resident Barbara Gooderham has been recognized for her compassionate work as a personal support worker (PSW) with a prestigious award. 

Gooderham, who works as PSW with Comfort Keepers of Orangeville, has been honoured with the 2025 Kristina Butler Comfort Keeper of the Year Award.

“I have always been passionate about taking pride in providing the best quality of care for seniors and focusing on the importance of making a difference in their lives,” said Gooderham. “I have now been with [Comfort Keepers] for five years, and thoroughly enjoy being able to go into client’s homes to help with whatever they need. The satisfaction of making a difference is what I love, and I thank Comfort Keepers for the award.” 

The Kristina Butler Comfort Keeper of the Year award is presented to caregivers who demonstrate exceptional pride in their work, go above and beyond their job duties, and create moments of joy for their clients every day.

Gooderham has been a PSW for more than 25 years and affectionately calls it the “family gene,” with both her mother volunteering in a nursing home and her daughter also working as a PSW. 

“It’s something that I get such satisfaction from. I honestly, don’t consider this a job,” said Gooderham. “I go in and look after all my clients that day and they’re part of my family.” 

Gooderham joined Comfort Keepers Orangeville in 2020, after leaving another PSW job she’d been at for 20 years. 

“I never thought I would find another job as satisfying as that, but I came across Comfort Keepers at a job fair five years ago, and it was the best decision I ever made. I absolutely love this organization,” said Gooderham. 

She was nominated for the Comfort Keeper of the Year Award by her coworkers and clients at Comfort Keepers of Orangeville. 



         

Categories

