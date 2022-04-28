Almost 300 seatbelt charges made over long weekend

OPP Central Region concluded an Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign and the results are in. Officers conducted 2,185 traffic stops and issued 286 seatbelt charges.

The Seatbelt campaign ran from April 15, 2022, until April 18, 2022. During the campaign, officers were highly visible as they conducted seatbelt safety checks. Although properly worn seatbelts was the focus of this campaign, enforcement was not limited to just seatbelts.

