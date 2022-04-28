Current & Past Articles » Police news

Almost 300 seatbelt charges made over long weekend

April 28, 2022   ·   0 Comments

OPP Central Region concluded an Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign and the results are in. Officers conducted 2,185 traffic stops and issued 286 seatbelt charges.

The Seatbelt campaign ran from April 15, 2022, until April 18, 2022. During the campaign, officers were highly visible as they conducted seatbelt safety checks. Although properly worn seatbelts was the focus of this campaign, enforcement was not limited to just seatbelts.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Completed SWIFT project connects over 300 homes, businesses and farms to high-speed internet in rural Dufferin County

Written by PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER In rural Dufferin County the need for fast and reliable internet has become an increasingly apparent issue.  ...

Museum of Dufferin unveils new art exhibit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) has opened a new art exhibit featuring the works of local artist ...

Shelburne Town Council adopts social media policy

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has adopted a social media policy.  During their meeting on Monday (April 25), council ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support