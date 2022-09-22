Collision between two dirt bikes in Amaranth currently under investigation

Dufferin OPP attended a serious collision involving two dirt bikes in Amaranth Township.

On Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers attended a rural property on the 4th Line in Amaranth for two dirt bikes that collided.

As a result of the collision, a 36-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-altering injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Regardless of whether you’re on public or private property, Dufferin OPP say to always wear your safety gear, including an approved helmet with the chin strap securely fastened, know your limits and never drive impaired.

