Current & Past Articles » General News

Controversial figure to speak at local freedom rally

April 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shelburne Freedom Rally will be hosting one of Ontario’s most infamous anti-mask protestors and conspiracy theorists at their upcoming weekend protest.  

In a Facebook post from Mar. 28, rally organizer Jeremey Glass announced that Chris Saccoccia, also known online as Chris Sky, would be guest speaking at the group’s Apr. 8 protest. 

“They contacted me and asked if they could come speak in Shelburne. We’ve always had an open mic for anybody to speak, that wants to come,” Glass told the Free Press. “I thought that was a great thing because our whole purpose is to bring numbers to the street, bring people out, and join our cause.” 

Saccoccia rose to notoriety during the ‘freedom’ movement, which began as an anti-vaccine campaign and protest against COVID-19 restrictions, but it has since developed into a catch-all anti-government and pro-conspiracy group. 

He is also known for a history of making antisemitic, anti-black, Islamophobic, and homophobic comments. 

According to the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, an agency that monitors and researches hate groups, Saccoccia quoted Adolf Hilter’s Mein Kampf in a 2014 post on his Facebook page, adding, “Bang on, like he had a crystal ball into the future.” 

He has also been documented writing, “6 million Jews were murdered is the biggest lie created in the history of fake Jew history.” 

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network also noted Saccoccia’s referencing of Black Lives Matter activists as “sub human.”

When asked by the Free Press whether he was concerned about Saccoccia’s history of racist comments, Glass said, “Absolutely not, because what we have in Canada is freedom of speech and that is why it has always been an open mic in Shelburne.”

The Free Press reached out to Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills, who has expressed concerns with the ongoing ‘freedom’ demonstrations, which have occurred in the town’s downtown core on a bi-weekly basis for the past year and a half. 

“There’s obviously ongoing concerns about the demonstrations, but this demonstration in particular with Chris Sky, I think perhaps takes it to a different level,” said Mills. “We can’t restrict somebody from coming into our community, but I do think it’s important to say that he doesn’t represent the views and values we try to champion in our community.” 

Shelburne Town Council recently held a meeting with Dufferin OPP to discuss the demonstrations and the community reaching a “critical boiling point” between residents and protesters. 

The local detachment told council their job is “to keep the peace” and would not be taking a “heavy hand” to the protests. 

The Free Press reached out to the OPP for comment on plans specific to the Apr. 8 demonstration. 

“The OPP will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety and investigate criminal wrongdoing, in accordance with legislated responsibilities and in the best interest of all involved,” said Insp. Terry Ward, Dufferin OPP Detachment Commander, in an email to the Free Press, regarding the Apr. 8 demonstration.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Easter Skate Eggstravaganza fills Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

Written By Brian Lockhart The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) to attend a community event last Sunday, Apr. ...

Local hospital expanding to offer breast cancer screenings

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with ...

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new ...

County warns of flooding risks as snow starts to melt

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents are being warned of the potential risks for flooding as warmer weather approaches.  With ...

Mulmur man recognized for forestry education and planting over 130,000 trees

Written By Brian Lockhart Forests Ontario held its 9th annual conference in Alliston on Feb. 16 and 17. The conference was held a the Nottawasaga ...

Mulmur beekeepers make a buzz with consumers

Written By Brian Lockhart Mulmur beekeepers Debbie Gray and Jeff Chalmers brought innovative products like dark chocolate and triple lemon honey to the One of ...

Over $120,000 raised at CNOY

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) participants exceeded the fundraising goal set by the Orangeville Food Bank ...

Shelburne senior boys’ basketball team wins District 4 championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals senior boys basketball team claimed the District 4 championship with a 56-35 win ...

MP Kyle Seeback addresses controversial firearms legislation

Written By Brian Lockhart Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback held a town hall style meeting at the Dufferin Northern-Peel Anglers & Hunters Association in Mono on ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support