Police investigating vehicle theft from residence in Grand Valley

April 6, 2023

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of vehicle in the Town of Grand Valley.

On Tuesday (Apr. 4) Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Emma Street south in Grand Valley for the theft of a vehicle. The complainant advised that their 2009 red Honda CRV, was stolen from a parking garage, sometime between Apr. 3, at 3:00 p.m., and Apr. 4, at 10:30 a.m.

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

