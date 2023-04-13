Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Water main breaks on Main Street, flooding Shelburne’s downtown

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in the downtown core. 

The Town of Shelburne announced the closure of Main Street in both directions, between William St. and Owen Sound St., due to the break on Tuesday (April 11) afternoon. The pressure from the water main breaks caused sections of Main Street to rise. The road was reopened on Wednesday (April 12). 

Jim Moss, director of development and operations, told the Free Press on Tuesday that there were at least three breaks in the water main. 

“Usually it’s corrosion or frost related, and it doesn’t help that frost is coming out of the ground right now,” said Moss. “But, it seems to be over pressurizing from filling the new water tower.” 

According to Moss, the drawings the Town of Shelburne has dated the water main to the mid-to-late 60s. 

“Typically piping is good for 70 to 80 years in asset management. It’s not fully through its lifespan by any means, but it would make it weaker than new stuff,” said Moss. 

The water main affected by the breaks is one of the main lines through Main Street. 

As a result of the water main breaks, the Town of Shelburne issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday (April 12) for a small section of the downtown. 

“You must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute (60 seconds) before drinking it,” the notice advised. “Let the water cool down before using or drinking. Boiling the water will kill the harmful microorganisms in the water.” 

The Town also recommended that those affected alternate their source of safe water, such as bottled water for drinking, making ice or mixed drinks, preparing baby food or infant formula, preparing food and brushing their teeth. 

Those in the catchment area were also warned to wash their hands with bottled or boiled water and to avoid bathing toddlers and young children in non-boiled water as they are likely to ingest the water. 

The boil water advisory is expected to continue until Apr. 15. 



         

