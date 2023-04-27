Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dental office defrauded over $200,000 in Dufferin County

April 27, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members from the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police Major Crime Unit have charged an individual as a result of a lengthy fraud investigation.

In November 2021, investigators commenced a fraud investigation involving the misappropriation of funds at a local dental office in the Town of Orangeville. The investigation revealed the suspect, who was at one time an employee at the office had fraudulently obtained over $200,000 between 2013-2021.

As a result of the investigation, Terri PURDIE, 49-year-old female from Melancthon has been charged with Fraud over $5000.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information on this fraud is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report the incident online at www.crimestoppers.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Smile Cookie Campaign returning in support of local rotary

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Classic chocolate chip cookies will be decorated with blue and pink frosting once again as the annual ...

Shelburne restarts weekend transit service, adds more stops

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will soon be able to use public transportation to get around town on weekends.  Starting ...

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Trillium Ford hosting Show & Shine at Shelburne location

Written By Brian Lockhart It’s time to start polishing the chrome and waxing the paint on your special vehicle as the warmer weather arrives and ...

Climate Adaptation Strategy adopted by Dufferin County

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has adopted a localized plan to help prepare for the impacts of climate change ...

Water main breaks on Main Street, flooding Shelburne’s downtown

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter opens with a focus on male advocacy

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Homeless men in Dufferin County now have a safe place to land, with Choices’ Dufferin Men’s Shelter opening at 59 Townline ...

Real estate market getting ‘healthier’ in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The number of houses on the market may be higher, the time between sales longer, and the ...

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support