Dental office defrauded over $200,000 in Dufferin County

April 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members from the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police Major Crime Unit have charged an individual as a result of a lengthy fraud investigation.

In November 2021, investigators commenced a fraud investigation involving the misappropriation of funds at a local dental office in the Town of Orangeville. The investigation revealed the suspect, who was at one time an employee at the office had fraudulently obtained over $200,000 between 2013-2021.

As a result of the investigation, Terri PURDIE, 49-year-old female from Melancthon has been charged with Fraud over $5000.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information on this fraud is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report the incident online at www.crimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)