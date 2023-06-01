Dufferin County to host free electric vehicle test drive event

June 1, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents will soon have the opportunity to get behind the wheel and experience what it’s like to drive an electric vehicle with an upcoming test-drive event.

The County of Dufferin will hold a free electric vehicle test drive with Plug’n Drive on June 10. The event will take place at the 82 Broadway Street municipal parking lot in Orangeville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Dufferin County is dedicated to reaching net-zero by 2050, and key to this goal is promoting climate-friendly driving habits and shifting towards electric vehicles and alternative fuels,” said Chris Gerrits, Dufferin County regional councillor and chair of infrastructure and environmental services.

Residents will be able to get behind the wheel of various electric vehicle (EV) makes and models, including Hyundai Ioniq5, Kia Sorento PHEV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier, and Volvo C40.

The test drives will be led by Plug’n Drive’s expert EV Ambassadors, who can provide residents with information and answer questions about electric vehicles.

“We are thrilled to bring this event to Dufferin County and provide an opportunity for residents to experience electric vehicles firsthand,” said Cara Clairman, CEO of Plug’n Drive.

“Electric vehicles offer many benefits, including lower operating costs, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and a smoother and quieter driving experience. Our goal is to help more Canadians make the switch to electric and this event is a great way to showcase the benefits of EVs.”

The Climate Action in Dufferin team will also be on site to share information about the county’s electric vehicle charging network and climate action initiatives.

According to the Dufferin Climate Action Plan, the transportation sector accounts for 49 percent of local greenhouse gas emissions in Dufferin County.

In November of 2021, the County of Dufferin announced the instillation of the Charge Up in Dufferin Network, which is made up of 22 Level 2 charging stations and two Level 3 fast chargers at various municipal offices, recreation, and cultural centres across the county.

The county led the installation of the network in partnership with local municipalities, including East Garafraxa, Grand Valley, Melancthon, Mono, Mulmur, Orangeville and Shelburne.

“As of May 1, 2023, 15,217 kg of CO2 has been saved in Dufferin County thanks to those who drive electric vehicles,” said Wade Mills, Warden of Dufferin County. “Making the switch to electric vehicles is possible thanks to convenient, affordable, and reliable charging opportunities, and will deliver economic and environmental benefits for our community.”

The test-drive sessions with Plug’n Drive on June 10 will be 15 minutes long and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sign-ups will start at 9 a.m. at the Plug’n Drive event booth. Drivers must have a full G license and be at least 21.

More information on the County’s Charge Up in Dufferin Network, including charging station locations, can be found at dufferincounty.ca.

