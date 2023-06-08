CDDHS athletes do well at OFSAA West Regionals

June 8, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Centre Dufferin District High School sent eight track and field athletes to the OFSAA West Regionals in Cambridge on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

The event was held at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.

Athletes qualified for OFSAA West after competing at CWOSSA in Brantford on May 24 and 25.

Athletes from schools around west Ontario competed in hopes of qualifying and making it to the OFSAA competition in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8.

All of the CDDHS athletes performed well, but only one qualified to attend OFSAA.

High jumper, Callista Day, finished second overall in her event, clearing the bar at a height of 1.60 m. Callista will go on to Ottawa to compete with the best high school students in the province.

Other competitors include Luca Foladore, who Finished 10th in javelin with a distance of 40.28m.

Cassie Gansekoele placed 12th in discus with a distance of 22.36m.

Shawn Henry placed 13th in the 100m with a time of 11.62.

Trinity Newhook finished 11th in javelin with a distance of 26.68m.

Mya Roberts placed 8th in high jump, clearing a height of 1.45m.

Chelsea Thalenhorst placed 6th in the 3000m with a time of 12:00.56.

Aiden Thomas finished 13th in the 200m with a time of 25.41.

Athlete Gabrielle Daly qualified for the 2000m steeplechase but had to drop out after developing appendicitis during the CWOSSA competition.

Readers Comments (0)