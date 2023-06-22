Current & Past Articles » General News

Matlockes taking over Grace Tipling Hall for ‘School’s Out’ concert

June 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

School is almost out, and a band of young musicians from Shelburne’s local high school are celebrating the start of summer with a concert. 

The Matlockes are tunning up to hit the stage at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne on June 23 for their 2-hour concert – School’s Out. 

“We’re excited. The show will be two hours nonstop of rock, so it’ll be fun and we’re hoping we don’t break any windows,” said Steven Thompson, lead singer of Matlockes. 

The Shelburne-based band features members Steven Thompson (lead vocals), Evan Harley (guitar), Colt Fawcett (guitar), Cole Barber (bass), and Dylan Lillie (drums), who are all students at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS).

The band came together as a unit in April of 2022, mere weeks before their submission into a local music competition called Dufferin Rising Star. Despite being newly formed, the five-member band placed first out of 18 bands, duos, and solo acts that entered the competition. The band won the music competition with their rendition of ‘No Good’ by Kaleo. 

Since winning Dufferin Rising Star, the band has gone on to play a number of gigs, including the 2022 Collingwood GNE, a fundraising event called Kaleidoscope of Talent put on by the Primrose United Church, a half-hour set for Interact’s Music Mania fundraiser at the Collingwood Brewery, and a number of performances at the local high school. 

The Matlockes also have additional performances coming in July and August that are in the process of being finalized, as well as an invitation to play again at the Collingwood GNE in the fall. 

“It’s really helped our resume, calling ourselves an award-winning band,” explained Fawcett. 

The band draws much of its sound from classic rock, rock and metal, with some of their inspirations including Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, Foo Fighters, Black Sabbath, The Black Keys, and Kaleo. 

“I’ve noticed that a lot of people, even our generation, love [rock] and they love the energy,” said Harley. “It’s been really cool to see how we’re able to appeal to both people our age as well as people a lot older than us.” 

Alongside covering songs from well-known bands, the Matlockes have been busy writing their own original songs. 

Speaking with the Free Press, the band members explained their process of writing songs, which typically begins with a guitar riff, and later expands to bass, drums, and then lyrics. 

Barber explained the time it takes them to write depends on the song, with some writing sessions spreading over months. 

The setlist for the School’s Out Concert will feature six of the band’s original songs, including ‘Thank You and Good Night.’ 

“A lot of our songs we’ve found to be quite long, so they actually timewise take up a fair bit of our set,” said Lillie.  

Tickets for the concert are $10 and can be purchased through the band’s Instagram account (@matlockes) or at Shelburne Town Hall with cash. 

The Matlockes will be performing their School’s Out Concert on June 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne. Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m. 



         

