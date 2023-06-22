Headwaters Hospital doles out awards at annual meeting

During Headwaters Health Care Centre’s 2023 Annual Awards Meeting on Tuesday (June 21), it celebrated the hospital’s achievements and recognized teams and departments who made a significant contribution to the hospital and community.

Hospital President and CEO Kim Delahunt praised the heroic efforts of staff, lauded important partnerships and thanked the community for their ongoing support.

“I can’t thank our staff, physicians, and volunteers enough for their commitment to our patients and to one another,” said Delahunt. “With a strong team and track record of delivering excellent care, I am optimistic about what we can achieve in the year ahead.”

Delahunt also noted important partnerships the hospital has within the community, including with the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative, Dufferin-Caledon’s Ontario Health Team and others who were instrumental in hospital efforts over the past year.

The hospital was in a surplus position for the year ending March 31, 2023, before negotiated compensation adjustments for the repeal of Provincial Bill 124 and pay equity were applied. As a result, the hospital is reporting an overall deficit of

$1.0 million.

The Annual Meeting began with the tradition of sharing a patient story. This year, Juliann McArthur, patient experience manager, spoke about Audrey’ Story.

Audrey is a local four-year-old patient whose experience in Headwaters Emergency Department inspired a child-friendly environment program at the hospital. This includes introducing a Kids Kart with toys and activities as well as revitalizing the hospital’s children’s waiting areas and lounges.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones provided remarks and was on hand to acknowledge the Dr. David Scott Award Winner.

“I am pleased to congratulate Jennifer McCallum of TeleCheck as the winner of the Dr. David Scott Award at the Headwaters Health Care Centre 2023 Annual Awards Meeting,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “Jennifer’s passion and commitment along with the many trained volunteers, make a positive impact in the lives of the individuals they serve in our community.”

To demonstrate the highlights and achievements of the past year, the Headwaters Health Care Centre 2022 – 2023 Annual Report was also shared. The report’s theme “Discover Headwaters” heralds community pride and local connections. It celebrates the hospital’s many programs and services available close to home, expressed in a tourism creative concept.

Within the Annual Report, the community can learn about Headwaters’ patient experiences, most recent achievements and future plans, audited financial statements, and ways to get involved in their local hospital and make a difference.

Created in partnership with local municipalities and conservation authorities, the report features local destinations beloved by staff and volunteers highlighted in

the report.

Prestigious Awards Recipients

Special honours were bestowed during the Annual Meeting to several award recipients, including two Chair’s Award winners, the Dr. David Scott Award, Headwaters Health Care Foundation Nursing Education Fund recipients and acknowledgement of recent Headwaters Heroes Award Winners.

There were two 2023 Chair’s Award-Winning Teams, the Headwaters Emergency Department Team and Headwaters Dialysis Team.

The Emergency Department Team is made up of Dr. Neal Riekenbrauck, Chief of Emergency Medicine, Kyle Shermet, Director of Medicine Program and Lisa Hildebrand, Manager of Patient Flow, Health Integration and Community Partnerships.

This year, recipients from the Emergency Department were recognized for their steadfast work in supporting Headwaters patients and continuing to improve their experience and the experience of staff and physicians in the department.

Their commitment to providing compassionate care and patient impact extends far beyond the walls of the emergency department. Recipients are awarded for the healing they facilitate, both physically and emotionally, and their profound role as caregivers and leaders.

The Headwaters Dialysis Team includes Dr. Ben Wong, Internal Medicine Physician and lead Nephrologist, Alean Jackman, Director of Surgical Services, Obstetrics and Ambulatory Care, and Tania Alexander, Interim Manager of Ambulatory Care, Mental Health and Sexual Assault Domestic Violence (SADV).

This year, the team was recognized for excelling in their clinical responsibilities and also for going above and beyond to provide emotional support to patients and their families. Their work extends hope to countless individuals and families who rely on dialysis as a lifeline. Their expertise and care bring solace to those facing the challenges of chronic kidney disease, allowing them to live fuller, more meaningful lives.

Dr. David Scott Award Winner

Jennifer McCallum, Manager of TeleCheck at Headwaters and the entire TeleCheck team received the 2023 Dr. David Scott Award.

This year, recipients were honoured for their health and social system leadership, passion, commitment and innovation that help inform system partners where there are opportunities for change and improvement. In addition, recipients were celebrated for the positive impact they make in the lives of older adults they serve every day, which also strengthens the hospital’s integrated care with older adults.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation Nursing Scholarship winners

These winners include Alessandra Centofanti, Denise Williams, Alyse Soloman, Jamie Chircop, Amanda Cotton, Lindsey Burrell, Cassandra White, Myung Ja Choi, Cathleen Burton and Rachel Russo

"The Headwaters Health Care Foundation is pleased to award Headwaters Health Care Centre nurses with either grants for university degrees courses, certificates, or conferences for professional development through a new scholarship program, the Jean White Award and RBC Education Fund," said HHCC.

press release.

Headwaters Heroes Award Winners

These winners include Nancy Taylor (Kindness Hero), Rebecca Miller (Kindness Hero), Kaye Blackwood (Passion Hero), Charlene Rogers (Passion Hero), Sujeong Yun (Courage Hero), Jackie Stokes (Courage Hero), Chris Banjo (Teamwork Hero), Tracey Cotton (Teamwork Hero), Jodie DaCruz (Shield of Heroes), Megan Malone (Shield of Heroes Award)

