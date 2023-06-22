Annual Melancthon Day upcoming

Current & Past Articles » General News

The Annual Melancthon Day is being held this Saturday (June 24) at the Horning’s Mills Community Park, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Horning’s Mills Park has been the meeting place of the community since 1930 when L.A.C. Strothers, a local land owner, donated the land to the people. The Park is located at the corner of Main Street and Sideroad 15, Horning’s Mills.

This year’s theme is “HIPPIE.” We start the event with Yoga by Louise, followed by The People Band. 

There will be three huge Bouncy Castles: The Chute, The 3 Lane Obstacle Course, and The Crayola Combo. Free popcorn is available, and a mobile unit of Dufferin County’s EarlyON program will entertain the kids.

Local Vendors will also be selling their wares throughout the afternoon.

The Mulmur/Melancthon Fire Department will be hosting the BBQ, and the wonderful Dufferin County Line band will perform. At 7:00 p.m., the second Annual First Responders Challenge will see Mulmur/Melancthon Fire, Dundalk Fire, Rosemont Fire, and Dufferin County Paramedics battle it out. The evening ends with a full-on fireworks show.

Organizers ask the public to dress in their best hippie outfits, bring cash and bring chairs/blankets for their comfort.

Entry is by donation at both gates. Candy sticks and hippie headbands are going to be for sale at entrances.

And there will be Glow sticks for all!



         

