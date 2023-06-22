Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Library shares upcoming events

June 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library has the following events upcoming: 

Tuesday-Friday, weekly- Tech Help: Do you or someone you know need some tech help? From learning how to use your email to accessing our digital resources, we can help! Appointments available Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday  (11am-4pm) and Thursday (2pm-7pm).

Saturday, June 24th, 11am-4pm – Multicultural Day at MoD: Drop by the Museum of Dufferin for Multicultural Day! Sign up for a Library card, listen to one of the stories we’re bringing with us, or just drop by and say hi!

Tuesday, June 27th at 2pm – Rose’s Book Club: This isn’t your average book club. There’s no required reading! Book club members can come ready to talk about any titles they’ve been reading, or just come to learn about the books others have enjoyed.

July 25th – Archivist on the Road: 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month. Museum of Dufferin Archivist, Laura Camilleri, is at YOUR Library on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month! Laura is a wealth of knowledge and can help with research pertaining to Dufferin County, family research, and much more! *Please note the June 27th and July 11th dates have been cancelled. 

Staff Pick of the Week: Rose’s Pick — The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes.



         

