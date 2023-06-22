Current & Past Articles » Sports

Senior Mansfield Cubs short bench results in forfeit after player was ejected due to unsportsmanlike conduct

June 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs just couldn’t get the bats moving during their Sunday (June 18) game against the Lisle Astros at Mansfield Park.

The Cubs only had nine players on the bench for the game, meaning they had no chance for substitutions or filling in case of an injury.

Lisle took an early lead in the first inning when a player stole first base in a play that had a little controversy.

The Astros were ahead 3-0 when Kris Allary stepped up to the plate a knocked a two-run home run over the left-field fence.

Mansfield’s first at-bat resulted in no men on base.

The Cubs shut down the Astros in the second, including a nice catch by Emerson Pendleton in left field, then a play to first to retire the side.

The Cubs were on the scoreboard in the second period when Devon Caldwell led off with a single, then stole second base.

Alex Attenborough had a nice hit that put men on first and third.

With bases loaded, a batter walked to score the first Mansfield run.

Lisle went ahead with two more runs on a hit that went to the centre-field fence. They continued with a double that brought in another run and scored again on another hit for a total of nine runs.

In the third inning, the Cubs had little luck and couldn’t get a man on base.

The fourth inning saw the Cubs complete a nice double play on a throw from second baseman Tyler Sawyers to first baseman Steve Bourget.

It was the fourth inning that found the Cubs in trouble when a player was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With only nine players on the bench to begin with, the Cubs could not continue and had to forfeit.

The Cubs will return on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 28, to host the New Lowell Knights.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local athlete wins gold in 200 metre race at Special Olympics track meet

Written By Brian Lockhart Despite one disaster after another at this year’s Special Olympics School Championships in Kingston, local athlete Yazmine Wilson-Daponte managed to win ...

Superburger celebrates 40 years of serving happy customers

Written By Brian Lockhart It is one of those places that everyone in the region has been to and it’s a favourite stop for travellers ...

North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce signs quarry agreement with Strada Aggregate

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and Strada Aggregates have signed an agreement regarding an application ...

Headwaters launches real-time wait clock in Emergency Department

Headwaters Health Care Centre has introduced a real-time wait clock for the Emergency Department (ED). The wait clock will give up-to-date information on the estimated ...

Royals Recognition Awards given to hard-working students

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) acknowledged the achievements and contributions of several students with their annual ...

Fire danger rating to dropping to ‘moderate’

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Fire Departments of Dufferin County are anticipating a county-wide fire ban to drop to a moderate ...

Pet food pantry launches, helping pet owners with financial struggles

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is helping families in need keep their furry family ...

Shelburne raises rainbow flag, kicking off Pride month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne showed its support for the local LGBTQ+ community members with a recognition of ...

Walk to End ALS returning to Shelburne this weekend

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family members of Cathi Snider, a local woman who passed away three years ago, will be sporting ...

Construction commences at Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is one step closure to having a new outdoor recreation sport for families ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support