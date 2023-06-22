Senior Mansfield Cubs short bench results in forfeit after player was ejected due to unsportsmanlike conduct

The Mansfield Senior Cubs just couldn’t get the bats moving during their Sunday (June 18) game against the Lisle Astros at Mansfield Park.

The Cubs only had nine players on the bench for the game, meaning they had no chance for substitutions or filling in case of an injury.

Lisle took an early lead in the first inning when a player stole first base in a play that had a little controversy.

The Astros were ahead 3-0 when Kris Allary stepped up to the plate a knocked a two-run home run over the left-field fence.

Mansfield’s first at-bat resulted in no men on base.

The Cubs shut down the Astros in the second, including a nice catch by Emerson Pendleton in left field, then a play to first to retire the side.

The Cubs were on the scoreboard in the second period when Devon Caldwell led off with a single, then stole second base.

Alex Attenborough had a nice hit that put men on first and third.

With bases loaded, a batter walked to score the first Mansfield run.

Lisle went ahead with two more runs on a hit that went to the centre-field fence. They continued with a double that brought in another run and scored again on another hit for a total of nine runs.

In the third inning, the Cubs had little luck and couldn’t get a man on base.

The fourth inning saw the Cubs complete a nice double play on a throw from second baseman Tyler Sawyers to first baseman Steve Bourget.

It was the fourth inning that found the Cubs in trouble when a player was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With only nine players on the bench to begin with, the Cubs could not continue and had to forfeit.

The Cubs will return on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 28, to host the New Lowell Knights.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

