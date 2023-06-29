Current & Past Articles » General News

Wightman’s celebrates grand opening of Shelburne location 

June 29, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Wightman, a leading family-owned local internet service provider, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Shelburne store location on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.  A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 1pm, with local dignitaries and politicians invited, as well as members of the Wightman company and family. 

 The event will introduce Wightman’s cutting-edge Fibre to the Home technology, providing the community with the fastest and most reliable internet service available. 

 As a locally owned and operated company, Wightman takes great pride in connecting homes and businesses with the latest advancements in internet technology. With the launch of Fibre to the Home, customers will experience lightning-fast speeds and unparalleled reliability, revolutionizing their online experience. 

 “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best internet service possible, empowering them to connect, work, and enjoy their digital lives seamlessly,” said Rob F. President.

 In addition to offering cutting-edge technology, Wightman has been recognized as an award winning service provider due to its exceptional customer service and technical support. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the company is committed to delivering personalized assistance to ensure customer satisfaction. 

 During the grand opening event, attendees will have the opportunity to: 

• Learn about the various affordable plans and packages Wightman has available to meet individual needs. 

• Have fun with our Spin to Win promotion and win great prizes and discounts on Wightman services. 

• Take advantage of exclusive sign up discounts available only during the grand opening. 

• Enjoy light refreshments and meet the Wightman customer service team. 

“We invite the community to join us on July 19th to celebrate this significant milestone,” added Rob F.. “We are grateful for the support we have received and look forward to providing a truly exceptional internet experience to our valued customers.” 

 The event is open to the public from 10 AM to 7 PM on July 19th.  



         

