Dufferin OPP seize multiple drugs, 5 persons charged

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged five individuals as a result of a lengthy multi-jurisdictional drug investigation. 

On June 21, 2023, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and frontline uniform officers with the assistance of Nottawasaga CSCU, Caledon CSCU, Collingwood/Huronia West CSCU, Southern Georgian Bay CSCU, Muskoka CSCU, the OPP Physical Surveillance Unit, Covert Deployment Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, and Halton Regional Police Service executed three search warrants in the Town of Orangeville, Bolton, and Oakville.

Officers located and seized nearly three kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), over 500 oxycodone tablets, over 200 tablets of clonazepam, quantities of hydrocodone, a high-capacity magazine, and currency. As a result, five individuals are facing multiple charges.   

The following was seized: 

• Cocaine: 2798.2 grams (2.798 KG)

•Methylenedioxymethamphetamine 285.6 grams

• Oxycodone tablets: 517

• Hydrocodone liquid: 1100 mgs

• Lorazepam/Clonazepam: 208 pills

• Psilocybin Mushrooms: 20.1 grams

• Canadian Currency: $ 3035

• High capacity magazine

• Operating scales, Packaging material and a Cocaine press.

• 60 packages of contraband tobacco.

A 26-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine – (six counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (two counts)

• Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Methylenedioxymethamphetamine 

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000 (two counts)

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000 (three counts)

A 55-year-old female, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

• Possession of a Schedule III Substance

A 23-year-old male, from Caledon has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid – (five counts)

• Possession of Schedule IV Substance for the purpose trafficking – (three counts)

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

A 24-year-old female, from Oakville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methylenedioxymethamphetamine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000

• Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

A 23-year-old male, from Oakville is outstanding and charges are pending.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in July 2023, to answer to the charges.

These charges have not been proven in court.  

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

