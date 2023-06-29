Dufferin OPP investigating fatal collision in Melancthon

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious single vehicle collision in the Township of Melancthon.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., officers attended 4th Line in Melancthon for the report of a serious single motor vehicle collision. The involved vehicle was a convertible and appeared to have rolled before coming to a rest in a field. The lone driver was extracted by Fire Services and life saving measures were attempted.

As a resul! t of the collision, a 35-year-old, female from Brampton and lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

