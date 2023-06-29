Current & Past Articles » Letters

Becoming a true Canadian

June 29, 2023   ·   0 Comments

by KEITH SCHELL

When I was a kid, we lived out in the middle of nowhere in the country, or so it seemed to me. There were no video games, no cable TV or VCRs, and no neighbours within roughly one hundred metres of where we lived. And because of that rural isolation, we had to find ways to make our own fun. 

You could read, watch what little TV there was back then, play board games, or have many cool adventures in your imagination playing with your toys. 

But when you wanted to play outside in the winter, there was one activity above all other winter activities that defined us as being uniquely Canadian. 

And that activity was: PLAYING ROAD HOCKEY!

Every winter Sunday afternoon at our house, after the driveway was shovelled out and all the other chores were done, there always seemed to be some spare time to be had, and we always tried to figure out fun ways to spend it. 

And even though I couldn’t stop a beach ball, I loved being a goalie. So I would always ask my Dad, ‘Want to go out and take shots on me?’ And God love him, he always said “yes” with a smile on his face. I don’t remember him ever saying no. So out we went into the driveway for a few hours to play road hockey. 

I have a lot of happy memories of my Dad and I playing road hockey in the driveway when I was young. And when my two little brothers got older, they would come outside and join us, and it would become a uniquely Canadian family bonding moment. 

And for any boy playing road hockey in this country, on any street or in any driveway from coast to coast, there was always one unique and painful badge of honour that every one of us road hockey warriors experienced at least once in our lifetime and which defined each one of us as being a real honest-to-God Canadian. This moment is a national rite of passage which spans countless generations of Canadians and defines us as a hockey-playing nation. And that moment is this:  

The moment you got a frozen tennis ball right in the nuts playing road hockey, you automatically became a true Canadian!

As a former road hockey goalie, I can’t tell you how many times I ‘became a true Canadian’ out in the driveway, so to speak. As a kid, it never occurred to me to wear an athletic support for protection out in the driveway. You just learned to be quick or you paid the price. And usually, I learned to be quick. But not always.

We had a lot of fun playing road hockey out in the driveway growing up. And as my two younger brothers got older and came outside to join us, my youngest brother wanted to play goalie in the driveway as well. 

So as the elder brother, I gradually relinquished the net and happily devoted myself to helping my youngest brother become a true Canadian as well. And, I’m pleased to say, I was quite successful in this patriotic endeavour (I smile about it now, but since becoming adults, my youngest brother’s memories may differ a little bit from mine on this particular subject)!  

That’s the one thing about this great country of ours: it doesn’t matter what part of the world you are originally from. Once you came to Canada and ‘took one for the team’ playing road hockey, you immediately became a true Canadian. Congratulations! Welcome to Canada! (Don’t get up.) 

I am one of the pained road hockey multitude in this country that can proudly stand up and declare: I AM A TRUE CANADIAN! (But give me a minute.)

Happy Canada Day to all! 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tickets on sale now for Jamie Ferris Memorial Golf Tournament

Written By Sam Odrowski A Memorial Golf Tournament in honour of Jamie Ferris is coming to the Lynbrook Family Golf Centre on July 29.  Ferris, ...

Project Lifesaver launching in Dufferin to help locate missing people who wander

Written By Sam Odrowski A new program is launching in Dufferin County to help locate and save the lives of individuals prone to wandering. Project ...

Shelburne council selects name for splash pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As construction on a local splash pad comes close to wrapping up, and the opening date is ...

Pet food pantry launches, helping pet owners with financial struggles

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is helping families in need keep their furry family ...

Shelburne raises rainbow flag, kicking off Pride month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne showed its support for the local LGBTQ+ community members with a recognition of ...

Walk to End ALS returning to Shelburne this weekend

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family members of Cathi Snider, a local woman who passed away three years ago, will be sporting ...

Construction commences at Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is one step closure to having a new outdoor recreation sport for families ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support